Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:29 IST

A “dismayed” group of Air India pilots wrote to the civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri about the “callousness and thoughtlessness” with which certain policy decisions concerning them have been made, they were referring to the leave without pay scheme and the rationalisation of allowance of pilots.

The association said leave without pay model - that authorises the passing of an order to compulsorily send a permanent employee on leave up to 5 years on a list of subjective grounds - has led to heartburn and serious discontentment among the entire workforce.

On the pay cuts, it said many employee categories that have been working with relatively negligible Covid related risks and who continue to impose high input costs of the company have been insulated from large pay cuts completely for reasons that are perplexing and unknown.

“We shudder to think of the kind of desperate and extreme acts that could be triggered off because of the prevailing situation– as has been repeatedly proven many times in the past,” said the pilots in a joint letter.

The pilots further underlined that decisions related to ‘compulsory leave without pay’ scheme and the ‘wage reduction’ have been made without the consent of the pilots’ association.

They questioned why do frontline public servants on Covid related duty who are risking their lives up in the skies and on bio-hazard frontlines deserve such “indignity, humiliation and debasement”, while so many others in the same organization get “preferential, kid glove treatment.”

“Why do other government run organizations and Central services that employ public servants on Covid duty, such as Indian Railways, CAP, AIIMS etc, offer pay protection, ethics, equity and natural justice to their employees, while ours cannot?” they added further.