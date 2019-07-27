SI shoots wife and her relatives over property, marital disputes

A suspended sub-inspector (SI) of Jharkhand Police, Manoj Gupta, on Friday shot his wife Poonam Gupta, her distant cousin Chandan Kumar and the latter’s mother Seema Devi, in their third floor flat in Navlakaha Apartments in Jamshedpur.

Seema Devi died on the spot while Poonam and Chandan are being treated at the Tata Main Hospital (TMH), the police said on Friday.

“Prima facie, it is revealed that the incident was the fallout of personal disputes, extramarital affairs, claims and counter claims on property between the accused SI and his wife. As per their daughter’s statement, both were having disputes for the past 20 years and the animosity had led to frequent clashesin the past two years, said Anoop Birthare, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“We have formed three teams and among them one has been sent to Manoj’s parental village in Chapra (Bihar). He will be arrested soon.” he said.

The SSP further said, the police have recovered four bullets from the spot and have recorded the statement of Poonam and Chandan Kumar in TMH. “It’s an open and shut case, we have at least four eye witnesses. The accused SI might have managed to escape but will be nabbed soon. He has shot all the three victims with his service revolver,” he said.

Manoj’s daughter, Neha Gupta (19), said that her mother had filed a case of domestic violence and attempt to murder, in Sonari police station in which warrant have been issued against him on July 19.

“He called my mother to Jamshedpur for settling the dispute and to withdraw the case against him. My mother, maternal uncle Chandan Kumar and his mother Seema Devi came from Patna on Friday and my father brought them from Tatanagar station himself in the morning and within minutes of entering the flat, he fired upon them,” said Neha.

Poonam was living in her paternal house in Patna or Chandan Kumar’s house in Mithapur in Patna for past many months, drawing allegation of extramarital relation from her husband Manoj Gupta. On the other hand, Manoj too was accused of several extramarital affairs in Jamshedpur, Seraikela-Kharsawan, including with the wife of another police official.

According to Neha, Manoj Gupta was very aggressive and used to drink a lot. “Since we have grown up, we have been seeing him beating up my mother. He would often wave pistol and threaten to shoot. Even my brother (a minor) fled the house in the night of July 24 with my maternal grandmother after my father waved pistol and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give statement in his favour,” she said.

West Singhbhum SP had suspended Manoj Gupta on July 22 and had ordered Chakradharpur SDPO and others to arrest him.

“He fled from Gudri by showing medical leave on station diary on July 19 without surrendering his service revolver. Police never took action against him despite complaints ,” said Neha.

