Sidda orders officials to review bail granted in caste-based crimes

Chief minister Siddaramaiah chaired the state-level awareness and monitoring committee meeting on Tuesday wherein he emphasised stricter accountability for officials and highlighted the need for effective measures to address caste-based atrocities, social justice, and administrative reforms.

During the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning to officials about lapses in addressing social issues, particularly caste-based discrimination. He reminded them that the Devadasi system is outlawed and asserted that district commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) will be held directly responsible if such practices continue in any part of the state. He directed officials to ensure the rehabilitation of women who had been part of the Devadasi system and ordered a scientific survey to understand their condition better.

Addressing caste-based atrocity cases, Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction over low conviction rates and criticised the ease with which accused individuals often secure bail. “If accused persons in serious cases are easily granted bail, it reflects the weakness of the police and prosecution. Such lapses make it impossible to prevent caste atrocities,” he said. He asked officials to appeal bail orders in higher courts and ensure convictions in such cases.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted delays in addressing backlog promotions and reservations for marginalised communities. He criticised the neglect of reports submitted by sub-committees tasked with investigating these injustices.

During the meeting, legislative council member Sudham Das raised concerns about officials disregarding the recommendations, prompting Siddaramaiah to question the value of such reports if they are not acted upon.

The CM expressed concern over counter-complaints filed by police in cases of caste atrocities, warning that such actions weaken victims’ cases. “If such complaints reach my notice, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he warned. He also directed all departments to adhere to reservation policies in promotions without fail and cautioned against any manipulative tactics to deny opportunities to marginalised groups.

Siddaramaiah called for the swift submission of charge sheets in caste atrocity cases within 60 days and urged the advocate general to address court-imposed stay orders promptly. Highlighting the low conviction rates in such cases, he stressed improving the quality of investigations and evidence presented in court.

Addressing the long-standing issue of Devadasi rehabilitation, Siddaramaiah discussed the ongoing protest by progressive women’s organisations in Raichur. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter and ensure the rehabilitation efforts are adequately implemented.

The CM concluded with a directive to prioritise cases under the Pocso Act and other atrocity-related matters, ensuring timely justice for victims. He also reiterated the importance of prosecuting false caste certificate cases and holding the issuing authorities accountable for such lapses.

On the Forest Rights Act, Siddaramaiah instructed officials to expedite the issuance of land titles to eligible beneficiaries and ensure their names are promptly included in official land records. He emphasized that no forest dwellers should be displaced from their homes under any circumstances.