Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints at rethinking 2028 election decision amid succession buzz

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue to lead the Karnataka government for the full five-year term if the Congress high command decides so, amid renewed speculation about leadership changes and succession within the party. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, political secretary of CM Naseer Ahmed, and others take oath on Awareness Week at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

“In a democracy, competition is a right. If the high command decides, I will continue as Chief Minister for five years,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mangalore. His remarks come as the Congress faces internal discussions about a potential cabinet reshuffle and his political future.

This comes after Siddaramaiah, who had declared during the 2023 assembly elections that it would be his final contest, now appears to have left the door open for another run. In a recent television interview, he said party workers had urged him to reconsider. “I had said I won’t contest in the 2028 elections. But all my friends are saying I should contest because it will help the party. I haven’t decided on it,” he said.

He reiterated that he was not seeking a role in national politics and that key decisions for Karnataka --including a cabinet reshuffle -- would depend on the Congress leadership in Delhi. “What the high command says is final. The high command, three or four months back, asked for a reshuffle. I said let us do it after we finish 2.5 years in office. Now, if the high command gives permission, we will do it,” Siddaramaiah said.

His comments followed those of his son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who recently said that his father should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a successor. Although Yathindra later clarified that he meant a successor to his father’s Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) ideology rather than to his post, the remark set off speculation within political circles.

“There is no mistake in my Belagavi statement. I have already clarified this,” Yathindra told reporters. “Let’s see if a notice comes in this regard. I will not talk about that issue again. I will not make any public statement in front of the media anymore,” he said, reaffirming his belief that his father will complete his term.

He added that Siddaramaiah was in the “final phase of his political career” and should guide the next generation of leaders. “My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are so many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all,” Yathindra said.

Those in the know of the development said Siddaramaiah has been working to consolidate support within the cabinet amid talk of leadership changes. He recently hosted a dinner meeting for ministers and is expected to use the upcoming Rajyotsava Award selection process to strengthen internal ties. An informal meeting of ministers and MLAs has been called for October 28 to discuss strategy, reportedly under the pretext of the award deliberations.

Siddaramaiah is also set to visit Delhi on November 15, even as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reached the capital on Sunday to meet party leaders and discuss political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the Bihar elections.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara defended both leaders, describing Shivakumar as “incomparable” within the party. “No one can be compared to Shivakumar at the party at present. He has tremendous capabilities. We cannot comment on him. The high command will take the final call if there will be any leadership change, and we will abide by it,” he said.

Parameshwara added that all Congress leaders were ready to accept the party’s decision. On reports of Shivakumar’s Delhi visit coinciding with Siddaramaiah’s, he declined to comment.

He also dismissed speculation over a lunch hosted by Siddaramaiah on November 1, calling it a routine Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. “We celebrate this day every year. If Siddaramaiah is inviting leaders to celebrate the occasion, analysing it politically is not appropriate,” he said.

Parameshwara said he had no information about a cabinet reshuffle and that discussions on a possible Dalit Chief Minister would also be decided by the party’s central leadership.