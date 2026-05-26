Siddaramaiah's Rajya Sabha move likely, but Shivakumar may still not be CM: What next in Karnataka?

Buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka has yet again gained pace, with the arrival of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership. While the party maintains the meeting to be routine, people aware of the matter have told HT that the high command is in favour of a “transfer of power” in Karnataka, with alternate routes planned for Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, left, and his deputy D K Shivakumar have reached Delhi amid leadership change buzz.(PTI)

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Ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka with a huge majority in 2023, reports of a rift or demands of leadership change within the party have often emerged, with several party legislators favouring Shivakumar for the top job.

However, fresh buzz suggests that Siddaramaiah may finally be stepping aside, with a Bihar-like strategy in the works. Here's what the chief minister may be offered by the Congress leadership for leaving the key role, according to people aware of the matter:

A Rajya Sabha seat for Siddaramaiah

A possible cabinet berth for his son Yathindra

This arrangement, if implemented, would be eerily similar to what happened in Bihar a few weeks back.

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{{^usCountry}} Nitish Kumar left the Bihar chief minister post and made a move to Rajya Sabha recently, with his deputy Samrat Chaudhary taking over his role. Besides, Nitish's son Nishant Kumar assumed charge as Bihar's new health minister in Patna. Shivakumar to be left waiting again? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitish Kumar left the Bihar chief minister post and made a move to Rajya Sabha recently, with his deputy Samrat Chaudhary taking over his role. Besides, Nitish's son Nishant Kumar assumed charge as Bihar's new health minister in Patna. Shivakumar to be left waiting again? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Even if Siddaramaiah takes the Rajya Sabha route, his deputy DK Shivakumar may still not be taking over the chief minister role. People familiar with the matter have told HT that even if Congress manages to convince Siddaramaiah to take the Rajya Sabha route, he may not be willing to see Shivakumar succeed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if Siddaramaiah takes the Rajya Sabha route, his deputy DK Shivakumar may still not be taking over the chief minister role. People familiar with the matter have told HT that even if Congress manages to convince Siddaramaiah to take the Rajya Sabha route, he may not be willing to see Shivakumar succeed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In that case, Congress might offer Mallikarjun Kharge as a compromise candidate as CM, also clearing the way for Rahul Gandhi to push KC Venugopal as the next party chief and open up the central party organisation to a much-needed overhaul. “However, this is the most remote option as of now,” said a leader aware of developments. Notably, KC Venugopal was widely considered as the chief minister choice in Kerala, but VD Satheeshan ended up winning the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In that case, Congress might offer Mallikarjun Kharge as a compromise candidate as CM, also clearing the way for Rahul Gandhi to push KC Venugopal as the next party chief and open up the central party organisation to a much-needed overhaul. “However, this is the most remote option as of now,” said a leader aware of developments. Notably, KC Venugopal was widely considered as the chief minister choice in Kerala, but VD Satheeshan ended up winning the race. {{/usCountry}}

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As stated in an earlier HT report, Kharge, Venugopal and and state in charge Randeep Surjewala are all in favour of a “transfer of power” in Karnataka.

On CM question, a smile by DKS

After his arrival in Delhi, Shivakumar was asked by the media if he would assume the post of chief minister. The Congress leader refused to issue any response, but smiled at the reporters as he left in his car.

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Also Read: ‘Acting like monkey’: BJP leader slams Kharge over Karnataka tussle as Siddaramaiah invited by Congress high command

However, people aware of the developments have also said that Siddaramaiah supporters are hoping for Shivakumar to take over the role now, lose the 2028 elections to the massive anti-incumbency wave in Karnataka, and with it his leadership claims.

Why the Rajya Sabha avenue now?

When the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 and Siddaramaiah became chief minister, several reports said that an alternate power-sharing system was agreed upon, as part of which Shivakumar would take over the CM role when Siddaramaiah completes half his tenure. However, the half-mark was reached in November 2025, but there was no leadership change.

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The breakfast meetings between the leaders back then had fuelled buzz back then, but nothing changed.

However, a new Rajya Sabha shift for the 77-year-old CM has now emerged, because four seats, including that of Kharge, are going to the polls from Karnataka in June, with Congress confident of winning at least three.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sunetra Choudhury ...Read More Sunetra Choudhury is the National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times. With over two decades of experience in print and television, she has authored Black Warrant (Roli,2019), Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous (Roli,2017) and Braking News (Hachette, 2010). Sunetra is the recipient of the Red Ink award in journalism in 2016 and Mary Morgan Hewett award in 2018. Read Less

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