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Siddaramaiah tenders resignation as Karnataka chief minister

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to special secretary to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as he is currently out of town.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 03:36 pm IST
Reported by Arun Dev
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Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister on Thursday afternoon after serving in the post for three years. DK Shivakumar accompanied him to the Governor’s house during the submission of the resignation. Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the special secretary to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as he is currently out of town. The secretary said that only the Governor can accept the resignation when he returns.

Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister on May 28. (PTI)

“I have given my resignation from the post of chief minister at Raj Bhavan. I have been saying this for a while that whenever the high command asks me, I will tender my resignation. I am confident that my resignation will be accepted by the governor when he is back, as it is mandated by the constitution. We have a majority and letting the next CM (take charge) is a constitutional (mandate),” the outgoing CM told reporters after resigning from the post with Shivakumar sitting next to him.

Siddaramaiah said Constitution is ‘our dharma’ and that voters were like deities and well-wishers for public representatives. He said he had got the opportunity to serve twice as Karnataka chief minister and twice as leader of the opposition.

Track Karnataka CM news LIVE updates

Outgoing CM expected to meet LoP Rahul Gandhi today

Siddaramaiah is also expected to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday evening, sources said, adding that he may reveal more about his future plans.

Speculation over a leadership change had intensified since morning after Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with several Cabinet ministers, including Shivakumar. Pictures of the two leaders embracing after the meeting further fuelled buzz around the transition.

Reports of a rift and a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Congress government have persisted ever since the party came to power in Karnataka in 2023. While Siddaramaiah was chosen as chief minister, demands from sections of the party for Shivakumar to eventually assume the role never completely faded.

 
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