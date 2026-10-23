Siddaramaiah sting operation case: News channel head seeks anticipatory bail

A Bengaluru court will on Friday take up a news channel head’s anticipatory bail application in connection with a purported sting operation targeting ruling Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Police said Rakesh Shetty, the channel head, was taken into custody from a hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday night and brought to Bengaluru for questioning early on Thursday. Shetty, who had been staying at the hotel for four days, was questioned and asked to appear for further questioning.

The Bengaluru court adjourned the hearing in Shetty’s anticipatory bail application to Friday.

Karnataka’s Cyber Crime Division has been investigating the case over the past week after Siddaramaiah filed a complaint over the purported operation and the circulation of a video.

Siddaramaiah this month moved court seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing details of, or broadcasting videos linked to, the sting allegedly carried out at the behest of his successor, DK Shivakumar, to force the former to step down as Karnataka chief minister in May.

Siddaramaiah’s resignation ended months of uncertainty over the Congress leadership transition and cleared the way for his then deputy and challenger Shivakumar to assume office.

Siddaramaiah described the circulation of the videos on social media as false propaganda intended to damage his reputation.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged being aware of sting operations in Karnataka and called for those responsible to be identified.

Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged Shivakumar used the purported sting operation to force Siddaramaiah out of office. Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah was called to Delhi for discussions on Cabinet expansion but was instead confronted with “compromising material” purportedly obtained through the sting operation.

He said the ruling Congress leadership and a media organisation were allegedly involved.

Kumaraswamy demanded Shetty’s arrest and sought a special investigation team probe. He submitted complaints to top police officers, identifying Shetty as the prime person behind the purported sting operation.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the operation was part of a conspiracy targeting Siddaramaiah. The allegations are under investigation.

Shivakumar rejected the allegations against him, saying attempts were also made to trap him through sting operations after he became chief minister. He said he possessed photographs and documents identifying those allegedly involved and warned Cabinet colleagues and government officials to remain vigilant.

In May, Siddaramaiah said he stepped down as the chief minister acting on directions from the Congress leadership but will remain active in Karnataka politics.

Siddaramaiah, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, took over after the Congress won its biggest victory in a generation in Karnataka in 2023. Siddaramaiah’s government remained mired in tensions over the chief minister’s post.