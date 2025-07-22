Siddaramaiah welcomes SC verdict on MUDA case

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Karnataka high court verdict quashing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, calling it a “resounding slap” on the face of the Union government’s alleged misuse of investigating agencies. Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies of using investigative agencies as political tools, saying they fabricated charges to harass his family. (PTI)

Questioning the ED’s conduct in politically sensitive cases, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, “Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you (ED) being used?”

In a strongly worded statement issued by his office, Siddaramaiah said the apex court’s ruling — rejecting the ED’s appeal to investigate his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, in connection with the MUDA site allotment — had “unequivocally cleared” their names.

“The Supreme Court’s historic verdict rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal to investigate my wife, Smt. Parvathi, in connection with the MUDA site allotment case is a resounding slap on the face of the central government’s vendetta politics,” the statement read.

“This verdict has not only exposed the malice behind the case but has also unequivocally cleared our names of all the baseless allegations,” it further stated.

The chief minister said the judgment delivered by Chief Justice BR Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran reaffirmed his lifelong belief in constitutional values.

“I humbly welcome the verdict… Throughout my long political career, I have always bowed before the Constitution and the rule of law. This verdict upholds and protects that very belief.”

Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies of using investigative agencies as political tools, saying they fabricated charges to harass his family.

“Unable to defeat me politically, the BJP and its allies stooped to misusing constitutional agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate baseless cases against my wife and harass my family. This is not just an abuse of power but also a disgraceful and cowardly act. The mental agony we have been subjected to will forever remain a painful chapter in our lives,” he said.

He also cited Chief Justice Gavai’s observation during the ruling: “Electoral battles must be fought through the people, not through the misuse of institutions like the ED.”

Siddaramaiah said these words “reflect the voice of my own conscience and of every Constitution-believing Indian. This is the voice of justice rising against tyranny.”

The Congress leader said the judgment would help restore public trust in the judiciary, especially among those who have been subjected to similar politically motivated investigations. “This verdict restores faith in the judiciary, especially among all those who have fallen victim to the BJP’s political witch-hunt using IT, CBI, and ED over the past 10-11 years,” he said.

“Even now, after this eye-opening judgment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah must wake up and stop weaponising constitutional agencies for political gain. It is time they restore the autonomy of these institutions and cleanse themselves of the sins of political misuse,” he added.

Reacting to the court’s observations, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that his case too reflected the misuse of ED. “My case itself is proof of the ED being misused politically. They filed a case against me, sent me to Tihar Jail, and eventually the case was dropped,” he said.

Turning his attention to opposition leaders in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah called for a public apology from those who had accused his family in the MUDA matter.

“To the BJP and JD(S) leaders in Karnataka who have relentlessly hurled fabricated allegations at me and my family in connection with the MUDA case, if they have even an ounce of dignity or shame left, they must come forward and publicly apologise for their baseless accusations,” the statement concluded.

Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners who had sought a probe into the MUDA site allotment case, questioned chief minister Siddaramaiah’s reaction to the Supreme Court verdict.

“The same accused appeared before the Lokayukta without any hesitation, but when the ED issued a notice, they rushed to court. This suggests they had predetermined the course and outcome of the Lokayukta probe. Now, by opposing the ED in the Supreme Court, it raises serious questions about their intentions,” Krishna said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka questioned the Siddaramaiah’s decision to return prime land parcels. “The BJP fought a tough battle over the MUDA case, and as a result of our struggle, Siddaramaiah returned sites worth crores of rupees. If the government claims it has done nothing wrong, then why return the land?” he said.

“I will not comment on the Supreme Court’s interpretation. We respect the court’s decisions. But I want to ask the Congress: why did you return the land if there was no wrongdoing? Our fight in this case will continue,” the LoP added.

With PTI inputs