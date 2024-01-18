Siddaramaiah will complete his term as CM if Congress wins more LS seats: Yathindra

Bengaluru: Congress leader and chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that his father will “continue as chief minister for the next five years without any disturbances” if the Congress secures more seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a statement that goes against the high command’s directive to refrain from commenting on potential changes in government leadership. Congress leader Yathindra’s statement gains significance in the light of the continued debate on whether Siddaramaiah will complete the full term as CM or cede space to his deputy DK Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years. (Dr_Yathindra_S / X)

Speaking at a gathering in Hassan on Tuesday, former MLA Yathindra said winning the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah’s leadership was essential to ensure that he remained CM for the next five years.

“We are going to Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. Every year we are spending ₹56,000 crore for five guarantees. No government has spent so much on social welfare. People have to show their support by ensuring the victory of Congress in maximum seats in Lok Sabha polls,” Yathindra said.

“The public must strengthen the hands of Siddaramaiah so that he can complete his full term of five years without any hindrance and continue the schemes,” he added.

His statement gains significance in the light of the continued debate on whether Siddaramaiah will complete the full term as CM or cede space to his deputy DK Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years. After the recent assembly election results, Congress saw a rivalry between Siddaramaiah and state Congress president for the chief minister’s post. Ultimately, the Congress succeeded in persuading Shivakumar to assume the role of deputy chief minister.

In May, a similar controversy surfaced when cabinet minister MB Patil announced that Siddaramaiah would continue as the state’s chief minister for the next five years.

Contradictory claims within the party regarding a potential change in chief minister have emerged. Some have suggested that Siddaramaiah may step aside to make way for deputy CM Shivakumar after two and a half years of the present government.

In response to Yathindra’s statement, Siddaramaiah clarified, “Neither he nor I can decide on this change of leadership. The high command will take a call.”

Shivakumar defended Yathindra’s remarks, describing him as a responsible leader and asserting that there was no need to twist his words. “Our government will continue for five years without any problem. No one can do anything about that. Right now, Siddaramaiah is the chief minister of our state, and I am the state Congress chief. There is no question that we are going to the election under his leadership,” Shivakumar told reporters.

When asked for his opinion on the matter, former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa declined to comment, simply wishing Siddaramaiah all the best.