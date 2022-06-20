Home / India News / Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 2 main shooters arrested, says Delhi Police
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 2 main shooters arrested, says Delhi Police

Moose Wala murder: The Delhi Police said two modules of shooters in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar were involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Delhi Police on Monday said it arrested two main shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

“Two main shooters including a module head of shooters arrested, a large number of arms & explosives recovered,” a senior police official from the Special Cell said.

“Six shooters were identified. Two modules of shooters who were in touch with Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All 6 shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets,” the official added.

According to information the Police accused persons include Priyavrat (26) who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident. Privarat has been previously involved in two murder cases- he was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021.

He was seen on a CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

The second arrested has been identified as Kashish (24) who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021.

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident; during reconnaissance and previous attempts. Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

(With ANI inputs)

