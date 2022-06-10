Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune rural police to question Lawrence Bishnoi for fresh leads

A team of two Pune rural police officers has travelled to Delhi to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said to be the mastermind in the murder of Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. The purpose of the visit is to obtain leads on the whereabouts of absconding Santosh Jadhav, a member of Bishnoi's gang and one of the accused in Moose Wala murder case, news agency PTI reported.

Jadhav is also an accused in a murder case lodged at Manchar police station in Pune last year wherein the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against him. Besides gathering information on Jadhav's whereabouts, Pune rural police want to know if any other youth from Maharashtra is associated with the Bishnoi gang.

An officer from Pune rural police said that along with the team in Delhi, three more of their teams are out to trace Jadhav.

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab police that reached Pune on Thursday, questioned Siddhesh Kamble alias ‘Mahakal’, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang, in connection with the Moose Wala murder case. Kamble, against whom the MCOCA has also been invoked, was wanted by the Pune rural police for allegedly sheltering Jadhav in connection with the 2021 murder case.

In another development, the Mumbai Police said on Thursday that three members of the Bishnoi gang had delivered a threat letter to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan recently. Police said that it was a part of gangster Vikram Brar's, a close aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, plan to terrorise the actor-father duo and “extort money” from them.

Police have learnt this while questioning Kamble, who is also a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

The Interpol has issued a red-corner notice against Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility of Moose Wala murder. The famous Punjabi singer was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

(With inputs from agencies)

