Sidhu Moose Wala's father joins Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Jalandhar. Watch

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 11:02 PM IST

As the march resumed around 3pm, Balkaur Singh walked with Gandhi for some distance.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh with Rahul Gandhi.(Source: Congress/Twitter)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Scores of people, including late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh, joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground Jalandhar on Sunday after remaining suspended for 24 hours in view of the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

As the march resumed around 3pm, Balkaur Singh walked with Gandhi for some distance, news agency PTI reported.

“Today #BharatJodoYatra Balkaur Singh Sidhu ji, father of famous Punjabi singer Late Sidhu Moose Wala, along with @RahulGandhi ji gave a befitting reply to the forces spreading hatred, fear and violence. Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa, Punjab,” the Congress tweeted along with a video of Balkaur Singh and Gandhi.

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday. Gandhi also attended the cremation.

Gandhi offered prayers at Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar before the resumption of the march.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition in the assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and other party leaders also took part in the march.

The yatra will halt for the night in Adampur.

(With inputs from PTI)

Aniruddha Dhar

