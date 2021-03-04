SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system
The world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has written to the Prime Minister's Office proposing reforms in the existing drug regulatory system, including allowing manufacturing and stockpiling of non-Covid vaccines while undergoing clinical trial.
In the letter, Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) referred to the Health Ministry's May 18, 2020, gazette notification, saying it allowed manufacturing and stockpiling of Covid-19 vaccine under clinical trial for marketing authorization for sale or distribution.
"Because of this rule, it became possible for us to manufacture and stockpile the Covid-19 vaccine during the clinical trial and we could make the vaccine available in such a short span of time to protect millions of lives," he said in the letter dated March 2.
By the end of 2020, SII has already produced around 50 million dosages of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield', even while it awaited the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod for emergency use of its vaccine in the country.
It got the nod in early January this year.
"In view of the successful result of this provision for Covid-19 vaccine, this provision should also be implemented for non-Covid-19 vaccines," Singh said.
In the letter to the PMO, he also sought permission to use the remaining quantities of batches of Covid and non-Covid vaccines for commercial purpose which have been used in a clinical trial.
In this context, he said the Health Ministry had issued draft rules dated April 12, 2018, to allow the remaining quantities of batches of vaccines which have been used in a clinical trial for commercial use after the grant of permission in Form 46 (now it is Form CT-23) and manufacturing licence in Form 28D.
"However, this draft rule has not been implemented till now. This draft rule should be implemented shortly to avoid wastage of life-saving vaccines," Singh pointed out.
Singh also sought implementation of recommendations of a high-powered inter-ministerial committee for reforming the Drug Regulatory Systems in India.
The letter stated that on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a high-powered inter-ministerial committee for reforming the Drug Regulatory Systems in India was constituted on May 11 last year under the chairmanship of then officer on special duty Rajesh Bhushan, who is presently the union health secretary.
"A series of meetings of this committee was held starting May 2020. Recommendations of this inter-ministerial committee should be implemented immediately in line with the ease of doing business" he said.
Singh's letter highlighted a few other points also related to regulatory reforms and said, "We are putting forward the following points with relation to necessary regulatory reforms in the existing Drug Regulatory system for your kind reference and intervention, which will take the vaccine industry of our country to new heights in the world."
Singh also lauded the prime minister's vision mentioning, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that because of our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision about the regulatory reforms, the vaccine industry of our country is growing very fast and under his global leadership, our country has proved that we are the world leader in vaccine sector."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to sit in opposition, says Imran Khan ahead of crucial trust vote
- Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises
- Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military leaders will have to match political vision behind theaterisation: CDS
- General Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces face greater challenges than any other military in the world and India urgently needs to bring about structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single day rise in nearly 5 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal assembly passes key bills on GST, regulatory reforms for investors
- The bills passed by the assembly are the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will abolish EVMs if SP comes to power in UP in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav launched a similar attack against EVMs during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing news clippings on malfunctioning of EVMs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index
- Launched in 2018, the ranking has assumed importance over the years in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the ease of living along with the ease of doing business as a key policy priority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If specific term like love jihad used…’: Dushyant Chautala’s hint to BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudges Odisha to implement 27% OBC quota
- Odisha had announced 27% reservation for the OBC/SEBC category in government jobs in 2008 but later slashed it to 11.25% after it violated a Supreme Court cap of 50% on quota.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will open Pandora's Box': Punjab opposes UP govt plea seeking Mukhtar's custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox