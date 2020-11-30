e-paper
Sikh 'jatha' from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Laxman Singh, a jatha (pilgrim) member said, “We’ll pray to Guru Maharaj to end this pandemic so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely.”

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amritsar
Members of 'Sikh Jatha' on their way to Pakistan to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.
Members of 'Sikh Jatha' on their way to Pakistan to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.(PTI)
         

A Sikh Jatha from India has left for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary.

“We’ll pray to Guru Maharaj to end this pandemic so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely,” said Laxman Singh, a jatha (pilgrim) member.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 19 had made the announcement regarding the Sikh jatha’s visit to Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1.

“A Sikh jatha from India will visit Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1 on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

Amid the threat posed by the virus, Pakistan has asked pilgrims to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines of their country.

A Covid-19 negative report has been made mandatory for every visitor to gain entry to Pakistan.

top news
