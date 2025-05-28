Sikkim gears up to celebrate 50th anniversary of statehood; PM Modi to attend

SILIGURI: Sikkim, India’s least populous and the second-smallest among Indian states, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its statehood on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that the country was very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. (PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also travel to the state on the occasion and inaugurate several projects, including a 500-bed hospital built at a cost of ₹750 crores at Namchi, a passenger ropeway at Gyalshing and a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Gangtok.

“India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired,” PM Modi said in a post on X, announcing his visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Sikkim health minister GT Dhungel said the multi-speciality hospital at Namchi reflects how Sikkim has developed in the health sector. “The STNM Hospital at Sokeythang is among the biggest government hospitals in the country,” he said.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975, two years after the first rebellion in the erstwhile kingdom in 1973 which followed government intervention. Article 371 (F) of the Constitution still protects Sikkim’s old laws and its people enjoy special status.

Founded by the Namgyal dynasty in the 17th century, Sikkim was a kingdom ruled by the Chogyal monarchs from 1642 to 1975.

Home to Nepalis, Bhutias and Lepchas, Sikkim played an important role in the recognition of the Nepali language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 1992.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the president of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, said: “In Sikkim, progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth,” he said, stressing that the state has planned year-long activities “to celebrate the essence of the state’s cultural richness, traditions, natural splendour and history”.