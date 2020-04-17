e-paper
Sikkim teen evicted from Bengal home over 'regular flu': Bhaichung Bhutia

Sikkim teen evicted from Bengal home over ‘regular flu’: Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhaichung Bhutia, who hails from Sikkim, filed the complaint at Pradhan Nagar police station in Siliguri on Thursday night. He alleged landlord Hiren Dey evicted Athena Limboo, who belongs to Dikchu in Sikkim, on April 2.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:17 IST
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Bhaichung Bhutia further alleged in the complaint that Limboo was asked to return by the landlord on April 14 but was denied entry to the rented accommodation.
An 18-year-old woman from Sikkim was evicted from her rented accommodation in West Bengal’s Siliguri town despite only suffering from “regular flu”, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia alleged in a police complaint.

Bhutia, who hails from Sikkim, filed the complaint at Pradhan Nagar police station in Siliguri on Thursday night. He alleged landlord Hiren Dey evicted Athena Limboo, who belongs to Dikchu in Sikkim, on April 2.

Limboo was suffering from “regular flu” and this was confirmed by a doctor, Bhutia said. He added there should be zero tolerance for such cases of discrimination.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

In a statement issued after filing the police complaint, Bhutia said, “She was asked to leave her rented room in Pradhan Nagar, Siliguri, when she had fever. She was left outside her house for three to four hours with no help. The doctor, in writing, informed that it was only the regular flu.”

Bhutia further alleged in the complaint that Limboo was asked to return by the landlord on April 14 but was denied entry to the rented accommodation. “She was asked to pay the rent and leave,” Bhutia alleged.

Dey said, “Three women were staying together as tenants in my house. After the lockdown was announced, all of them left. One of them came back after 15 days. I asked her to return after the lockdown was over. She left but came back with some people and wanted to enter the premises forcibly. I called the police and she left with her belongings.”

Limboo said she was a fan of Bhutia and decided to seek his help after getting his contact details from friends. She said she had been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) with flu for a day.

NBMCH is the main hospital for Covid-19 cases in north Bengal, and has its own sample testing facility.

Biswajit Ghosal, the inspector in-charge of Pradhan Nagar police station, said, “I asked the landlord to allow the woman to return to the building. We are looking into the matter.”

Limboo said she had been provided shelter at the Paharia Bhawan run by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration at Matigara.

