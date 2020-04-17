After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:46 IST

India’s doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases has taken a dip and currently stands at 6.2 days instead of the earlier three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

“Before lockdown, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days. Doubling rate in 19 states and union territories are even lower than average doubling rate,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at the daily news briefing.

“The doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 states and union territories. Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, TN, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Punjab, Assam, Tripura all have low doubling rates of coronavirus cases,” Aggarwal added.

After the nationwide lockdown of 21 days and the subsequent extension, the doubling rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days at the national level, according to health ministry data.

“The ratio between Covid-19 patients who have recovered and deaths stands at 80:20 in the country, which is higher than that of several other countries suffering due to the health crisis,” the health ministry official said.

The health ministry official said that 13.6 per cent of those infected have recovered so far from the highly contagious disease.

“A total of 1,749 people have been cured, which is equal to 13.6 per cent of the total number of cases. With 1,007 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours,” he added..

“We have been witnessing an average growth factor of 1.2 since April 1, which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 to March 31. So there is a 40% decline in average growth factor as we increased our Covid-19 testing,” Aggarwal said.

According to ministry officials, the decline is the result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI).

India has so far reported 1,007 fresh cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data on Friday.