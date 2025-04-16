Silkyara tunnel breakthrough achieved; project completion expected in 18 months

Dehradun: The long-awaited breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where a portion collapsed in November 2023, trapping 41 workers for 17 days was finally achieved on Wednesday, as the two ends finally met. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough event of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi (PTI)

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough event, which also included a consecration ceremony for a temple dedicated to the local deity Baba Baukh Nag, who, locals believe, was angered by the tunnel .

Dhami congratulated engineers, technical experts and workers associated with the project for the breakthrough of the tunnel. “The breakthrough is not just a success of advanced engineering but a living example of faith and dedication,” he said. He also spoke about the rescue, followed closely in India and elsewhere, describing it as the longest and most complex rescue mission in the world . “It was a true test of technical and human resolve, and everyone came together to ensure its success.”

Shadab Imam, general manager of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Uttarkashi, said they aim to complete the remaining work of the tunnel within 18 months.

The tunnel is being built at a total cost of approximately ₹1,384 crore. Upon completion, the tunnel will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham—two of the four revered shrines located in the state—by 26km. The project is also pegged as a catalyst to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region.

“The finishing works that are electrical, mechanical and technological in nature are pending. Lining and laying of the road are also among them. We have fixed a target to complete its construction within 18 months, though we will try to open it to the public in the minimum possible time,” NHIDCL general manager Imam said.

The tunnel collapse in 2023 was caused by a combination of factors, including lack of detailed assessments, and inadequate monitoring during construction, and geologically weak zone, according to probe reports of the state and central governments and NHIDCL officials.

They added that treatment of cavity, installation of additional rock bolts, monitoring and other precautionary steps were taken to prevent any further collapse.

Union minister of state Ajay Tamta, MLAs Suresh Chauhan, Durgeshwar Lal, Sanjay Dobhal were also present during the event.