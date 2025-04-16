Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Silkyara tunnel breakthrough achieved; project completion expected in 18 months

ByAmit Bathla
Apr 16, 2025 08:25 PM IST

A portion of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi had collapsed in November 2023, trapping 41 workers for 17 days

Dehradun: The long-awaited breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where a portion collapsed in November 2023, trapping 41 workers for 17 days was finally achieved on Wednesday, as the two ends finally met.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough event of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi (PTI)
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough event of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi (PTI)

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough event, which also included a consecration ceremony for a temple dedicated to the local deity Baba Baukh Nag, who, locals believe, was angered by the tunnel .

Dhami congratulated engineers, technical experts and workers associated with the project for the breakthrough of the tunnel. “The breakthrough is not just a success of advanced engineering but a living example of faith and dedication,” he said. He also spoke about the rescue, followed closely in India and elsewhere, describing it as the longest and most complex rescue mission in the world . “It was a true test of technical and human resolve, and everyone came together to ensure its success.”

Shadab Imam, general manager of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Uttarkashi, said they aim to complete the remaining work of the tunnel within 18 months.

The tunnel is being built at a total cost of approximately 1,384 crore. Upon completion, the tunnel will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham—two of the four revered shrines located in the state—by 26km. The project is also pegged as a catalyst to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region.

“The finishing works that are electrical, mechanical and technological in nature are pending. Lining and laying of the road are also among them. We have fixed a target to complete its construction within 18 months, though we will try to open it to the public in the minimum possible time,” NHIDCL general manager Imam said.

The tunnel collapse in 2023 was caused by a combination of factors, including lack of detailed assessments, and inadequate monitoring during construction, and geologically weak zone, according to probe reports of the state and central governments and NHIDCL officials.

They added that treatment of cavity, installation of additional rock bolts, monitoring and other precautionary steps were taken to prevent any further collapse.

Union minister of state Ajay Tamta, MLAs Suresh Chauhan, Durgeshwar Lal, Sanjay Dobhal were also present during the event.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Silkyara tunnel breakthrough achieved; project completion expected in 18 months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On