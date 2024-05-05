 'Similar tune in what Pakistan, China and Congress say': Union minister Kiren Rijiju | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
'Similar tune in what Pakistan, China and Congress say': Union minister Kiren Rijiju

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 05, 2024 09:33 PM IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of furthering the mindset of anti-India forces based in London, Canada or elsewhere.

Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju has claimed that the tune of what Pakistan, China and Congress say is similar. In an interaction with news agency ANI, Rijiju said that when the Balakot strike happened, Congress called it fake and then someone in Pakistan also said the same. He further said that when we did surgical strike (in Pakistan), Congress questioned it and so did Pakistan.

Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju(PTI)
Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju(PTI)

Rijiju also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of furthering the mindset of anti-India forces based in London, Canada or elsewhere.

"Elements from outside (outside India) are there to support the Congress party. When someone says something against India...such propaganda is encouraged from foreign countries," said Rijiju.

"When Rahul Gandhi says something, it is praised by Pakistan. If there is an issue that China has, Rahul Gandhi speaks for them...There is a similar tune in what Pakistan, China & Congress say...," said Kiren Rijiju as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rijiju's remarks have come after former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain recently endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

On May 1, former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared a video post with excerpts from a speech by Rahul Gandhi in which the Congress leader was criticising the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. In the video shared, Rahul Gandhi was also labelling accusations against Indian media. Fawad Hussain captioned the video as "Rahul on fire ….".

Then, on May 4, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain endorsed Rahul Gandhi's repeated promises of doing a wealth redistribution survey, if it is voted to power after the Lok Sabha election 2024.

"Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families Owns 70% of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth’s own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is biggest challenge of capitalism," wrote Hussain on X(formerly Twitter).

