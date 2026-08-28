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'Sing four stanzas of Vande Mataram': TMC's big challenge to Suvendu Adhikari and BJP

The challenge was issued by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Kolkata to mark the foundation day of TMCP, the student wing of the party.

Updated on: Aug 28, 2026, 17:17:47 IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday issued a challenge to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, asking him to sing four stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ amid the row over singing the national song in full.

This comes after Suvendu Adhikari questioned opposition to the complete rendition of 'Vande Mataram' earlier in the day and alleged that some people were working against the country from within. (PTI photos)
This comes after Suvendu Adhikari questioned opposition to the complete rendition of 'Vande Mataram' earlier in the day and alleged that some people were working against the country from within. (PTI photos)

The challenge was issued by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Kolkata to mark the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

"I have two challenges for Suvendu Adhikari. First, show the CCTV footage of the Bhawanipur counting booth to the public of Bengal and conduct a recounting...Second, sing four stanzas of Vande Mataram alone," Kalyan Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Abhishek Banerjee invokes ‘might of youth’

Speaking at the same rally, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a veiled attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, asserted that students of the country have forced “Delhi zamindars” to bow before the might of youth. Banerjee was apparently referring to the recent Cockroach Janta Party protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Students have forced 'Delhi zamindars' to bow before the might of youth," he said.

Banerjee also slammed the party leaders, MPs and MLAs who switched camps, and said, "We will not allow a single traitor to return to Trinamool Congress."

"The Mamata Banerjee government gave Lakshmir Bhandar assistance to 2.5 crore women in West Bengal, while the BJP dispensation was struggling to provide Annapurna Yojana benefits to 1.5 crore," Banerjee said.

  • Shivam Pratap Singh
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shivam Pratap Singh

    Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More

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Home/India News/'Sing Four Stanzas Of Vande Mataram': TMC's Big Challenge To Suvendu Adhikari And BJP
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