'Sing four stanzas of Vande Mataram': TMC's big challenge to Suvendu Adhikari and BJP

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday issued a challenge to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, asking him to sing four stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ amid the row over singing the national song in full. This comes after Suvendu Adhikari questioned opposition to the complete rendition of 'Vande Mataram' earlier in the day and alleged that some people were working against the country from within. (PTI photos)

The challenge was issued by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Kolkata to mark the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

"I have two challenges for Suvendu Adhikari. First, show the CCTV footage of the Bhawanipur counting booth to the public of Bengal and conduct a recounting...Second, sing four stanzas of Vande Mataram alone," Kalyan Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.