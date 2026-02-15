SIR hearing phase ends in West Bengal, 6,61,000 more names likely to be deleted

The hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal concluded on Saturday, with officials aware of the matter saying that an additional 661,000 names may be deleted from the final electoral roll. Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, in Sonagachi, Kolkata. (PTI File)

The hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list, released on December 16, 2025, began on December 17 last year, and around 15.2 million people whose names could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll or who had logical discrepancies were called.

Election officials said that 498,000 of these electors did not turn up for hearings, while another 163,000 were found ineligible, bringing the total likely deletions to 661,000. To be sure, these probable deletions are in addition to the 5.8 million names already removed from the draft roll.

“This number is expected to rise further as verification of around 5 million voter documents is still underway,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 28. West Bengal goes to the polls in April.

Officials, however, said voters still have avenues to seek remedies. “If a person’s name didn’t appear in the draft roll, they may still apply using Form 6. If a name was in the draft but not in the final roll, they can appeal to the District Election Officer and then to the CEO,” the official added.

The contentious SIR exercise, which began in the state on November 4, 2025, has sparked a political slugfest and judicial attention. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly attacked the EC, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee sending at least six letters to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and travelling to Delhi to lodge her protest. Earlier this month, she became the first sitting chief minister to personally argue her own petition before the Supreme Court, seeking withdrawal of notices over minor spelling variations and dialect-based discrepancies during SIR.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and EC, meanwhile, have defended the process, saying it would help remove illegal voters.

Poll panel officials said most hearings concluded a week ago, with a few wrapping up three to four days ago, and “only four or five locations” held hearings on Saturday. Over the coming days, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Additional EROs will scrutinise documents, while roll observers and micro-observers appointed by the EC will submit their remarks before the final electoral roll is published on February 28, they added.

“The hearing process was concluded on Saturday. We have now entered the final decision-making stage, where EROs and AEROs must apply their minds without fear or favour. They have to follow all rules and regulations. No genuine voter should be left out, while no ineligible voter should be included,” said West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

On Friday, the full bench of EC, headed by CEC Kumar, held a virtual meeting with poll officials and district magistrates, who also serve as District Election Officers. They were warned of strict action in case of any lapses.

“The digital trail will remain. Officials would be held responsible for any serious lapses found to be intentional,” added Agarwal.

Separately, the poll panel summoned West Bengal chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty to Delhi and also gave her 72 hours to explain and correct “serious lapses” in SIR, officials aware of the matter said.

According to officials, EC flagged three key concerns: the transfer of officers involved in the SIR without prior consultation; disciplinary actions against officials without EC approval; and failure to act on irregularities previously pointed out by the commission. It also expressed concern over delays in paying enhanced honorarium to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), calling it “very strange” and demanding immediate clearance.

The EC action triggered a fresh political tussle in the state.

“The ECI, which is acting like an agent of the BJP, has forgotten that elections haven’t been declared yet in the state. They have no jurisdiction. The ECI can exercise its powers only after elections are declared,” Arup Chakraborty, TMC leader, said. The BJP, however, rejected the charge.

“A section of IAS and IPS officers violates the rules and regulations to remain in the chief minister’s good books. This has become a habit for them. The ECI should take strict actions against these officers,” Shankar Ghosh, BJP legislator, told the media.