Voter revision needed in Bengal too, says state BJP chief, ‘else it’ll become West Bangladesh’

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday said that the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is necessary in West Bengal, warning that failing to do so could lead to the state turning into “West Bangladesh”. Samik Bhattacharya recently took over as chief BJP West Bengal unit, months ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.(X/@SamikBJP)

Speaking to ANI, the West Bengal BJP President raised concerns over alleged demographic and law and order issues, claiming that the situation in the state is alarming.

He said, “If West Bengal is flourishing as much as Mamata Banerjee says, why are so many people migrating from the state?... 72% of the total fake currency in the country is coming from West Bengal, that too from Malda district. What is the government doing?”

He added, “SIR will take place in West Bengal as well; otherwise, the state will become West Bangladesh. Consolidation of the majority community of West Bengal has taken place... Medieval era scenes can be seen in West Bengal.”

The BJP leader's remarks come amid a political row over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging it is a move to delete a large section of voters.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar has erupted a massive row in the country, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that it will delete a significant chunk of voters.

Earlier on Friday, several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday morning, demanding the suspension of house business to discuss the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh submitted a notice demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR process in Bihar, highlighting concerns over the voter list revision. Similarly, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Ashok Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also gave notices under Rule 267, pressing for an immediate dialogue on the same issue.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today amid sloganeering by Opposition members.

The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments for the last four days since it began on July 21. Yesterday, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the protest by MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the ongoing SIR of voter rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The protest, which entered its fifth consecutive day, was held at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

Several senior Congress leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, also participated in the protest. The MPs marched from the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises ahead of the start of the day's session.

The MPs were seen carrying multiple posters and a large banner that read "SIR- Attack on Democracy.

"The India bloc MPs, at the Parliament premises, raised slogans against the Centre, chanting "Modi sarkar down down" and "Stop the attack on democracy." The MPs also tore down the posters in a symbolic gesture of rejecting the Bihar SIR.