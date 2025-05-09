Siren blares at Delhi's ITO as part of test drill amid rising tensions with Pakistan

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, air raid sirens sounded in parts of the national capital on Friday during a mock drill to assess emergency readiness. An air raid siren installed atop PWD headquarters at ITO in Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )

The test was carried out by the civil defence directorate at the multi-storey PWD building in ITO, where an air raid siren has been installed.

The exercise comes a day after India thwarted an attempt by Pakistan to target military installations near the border. Early Friday morning, loud explosions were heard in Jammu city, leading to a complete blackout.

Earlier, officials had urged the public not to panic, stressing that the drill was part of a routine emergency preparedness exercise. The district magistrate (central), G Sudhakar, advised residents to remain calm and assured them that the sirens were part of a scheduled test.

The directorate of information and publicity also took steps to raise awareness through social and electronic media to avoid any public confusion.

The testing began at 3 pm and continued for 15-20 minutes. Police personnel were deployed to prevent confusion among the public and ensure that the siren was taken solely as part of the drill.

The district administration had notified key officials across various departments, including the lieutenant governor, chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary, and Delhi’s commissioner of police, about the exercise.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)