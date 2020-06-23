Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, LG, says don’t call every Covid +ve patient to quarantine centre

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:34 IST

Citing inconvenience caused to people, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal seeking rollback of new rule under which every coronavirus disease positive patient has to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment.