Sister of Arunachal student found dead on campus seeks action, says he faced ragging

ITANAGAR: The sister of a 12-year-old student found dead at a residential school in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang on Wednesday alleged that her brother was subjected to physical and mental harassment by senior students ahead of his death.

Her brother, a Class 7 student from Mudang Tage village in Lower Subansiri district, was found dead on the overhead water tank of an under-construction building on the school campus on November 1.

Police said the death came to light when the student, who was absent from the morning session of physical training, was found dead by construction workers who informed the school authorities.

The Ruksin Police Station initially initiated proceedings following a report from the school about the death which was suspected to be a suicide or an unnatural death. A first information report (FIR) was later registered under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Eight students have been taken into custody in connection with the case. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Pasighat, on November 3, which remanded them in the custody of the the school’s vice principal. The board also directed their guardians to execute a prescribed undertaking under Rule 11(6) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules

In an emotional video message on Wednesday, the victim’s sister appealed for justice.

“My brother is gone now. My family has been grieving day and night, but we will not stop here. His story needs to be known, to be echoed in every corner till justice is served,” she said.

“The utter negligence of the school authority needs to be questioned, and those responsible for tormenting and ragging must be held accountable,” she added.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated possible instances of ragging in the days leading up to the incident. A note allegedly written by the deceased, stating that he was “tortured by seniors”, is under forensic examination.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, on November 2. East Siang superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Lamba said the investigation was being conducted in a “fair, professional, and impartial manner.”

Several student organisations, including the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU), have demanded a time-bound and transparent probe, warning of public protests if justice is delayed.

