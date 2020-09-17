e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SIT formed to ‘probe’ interfaith marriages in Kanpur

SIT formed to ‘probe’ interfaith marriages in Kanpur

Radical Hindu groups have popularised the term “love jihad”, which they use to describe what they believe is an organised conspiracy of Muslim men to trick Hindu women into marriage.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 04:55 IST
Haidar Naqvi
Haidar Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The SIT probe has been ordered even as the woman recorded her statement in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, saying she married on her own volition.
The SIT probe has been ordered even as the woman recorded her statement in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, saying she married on her own volition. (File Photo. Representative image)
         

The Uttar Pradesh police have formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team to probe cases of interfaith marriages in Kanpur, inspector general Mohit Agarwal said. Agarwal said the SIT has been given 10 days to complete the probe after a woman’s family claimed she was a victim of “love jihad”.

Radical Hindu groups have popularised the term “love jihad”, which they use to describe what they believe is an organised conspiracy of Muslim men to trick Hindu women into marriage. In February, junior home minister G Kishan Reddy told Parliament the term “love jihad” is not defined under the laws and no such case has been reported by any central agency.

The SIT probe has been ordered even as the woman recorded her statement in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, saying she married on her own volition. The case fell flat but the Vishwa Hindu Parishad joined the family in staging a demonstration in Kidwai Nagar alleging a pattern in five interfaith marriages. As of now, the SIT has 15 such cases to look into.

Agarwal said apart from tracing links between Muslims in such cases, the team would explore the conspiracy angle and look at whether the men were receiving overseas funding.

Deen Dayal Gaur, a local VHP functionary, said, “They are a result of a well-hatched conspiracy to target the Hindu girls; most of them are minor as per our inputs.”

The SIT is pursuing the case of a Muslim man, who allegedly adopted a Hindu identity, and allegedly abused a minor after renting a room in her house.

tags
top news
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid
Delhi Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Delhi Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Building roof collapses, elderly man dies as 2 families fight over AC heat
Building roof collapses, elderly man dies as 2 families fight over AC heat
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
May take decades to clean Ganga water, say experts
May take decades to clean Ganga water, say experts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In