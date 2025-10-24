SIT probing Zubeen Garg death says Singapore to share information within 10 days

The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, said on Friday that the Singapore authorities told them they would share some information and evidence within 10 days even as their investigation would take around 90 days. The SIT, which returned to Assam on Thursday, visited the places where Garg went in Singapore. (PTI)

“We emphasised that we need their assistance to complete the investigation timely manner as we are required to submit our charge-sheet within a specific time under the Indian law,” said special director general Munna Prasad Gupta, who led the two-member team that visited Singapore this week.

Gupta said they met the Indian High Commission officials to discuss legal assistance. He added that they discussed the case and exchanged information with the Singapore Police.

The SIT, which returned to Assam on Thursday, visited the places where Garg went and died during his stay in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. It sought CCTV footage and other material.

“They [Singapore Police] told us that their investigation would take around 90 days, but they would share some of the information and evidence within 10 days,” Gupta said. Gupta added nearly 70 people connected to Garg and the festival have been questioned.

On Friday, Garima Garg, the singer’s widow, recorded her statement in Guwahati.

“We have arrested seven people. The investigation is progressing well, and we hope to submit the charge-sheet within the stipulated time,” Gupta said.

Singapore handed over Garg’s post-mortem report to India on October 1, saying he drowned on September 19. Garg’s cousin is among those arrested on charges of murder.

The Singapore Police are conducting a parallel probe after concluding that there was no foul play. “After about three months, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, a judicial officer, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion,” a Singapore Police statement said on October 17.