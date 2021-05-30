SIT sends notice to Kamal Nath over comments on 2019 honey trap case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday issued a notice to former chief minister Kamal Nath over his statement on the honey-trap case, news agency AO reported. The SIT has also demanded that Nath produces to pen drive that he mentioned during an online press meet on May 21, ANI further reported.

Nath's remarks about the 2019 scandal set off a political storm in Madhya Pradesh with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of impropriety.

The honey trap scandal involves blackmailing of some politicians and bureaucrats and politicians in Madhya Pradesh by a gang of five women and a man. The gang members used sex tapes shot without the politicians' and bureaucrats' knowledge.

The names of the politicians ensnared in the case have not been made public to date.

Nath made the remark when some Congress MLAs raised the issue of FIR against former forest minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar in a case of suicide of a 40-year-old woman. The Congress leaders accused the BJP-led government in the state of doing dirty politics. Nath said he still had a pen drive of the honey trap scandal but that he believed in doing decent politics.

The BJP lashed out at the former chief minister with its state president VD Sharma saying if Nath had proof (when he was the chief minister) against any politician or officer, why did he not take any action.

"Many people have the pen-drive of honeytrap case, many media people also have it. It was first on pen-drive, the matter went to court much later," said Kamal Nath, responding to the BJP's charges.

The 74-year-old politician has been attacking the Madhya Pradesh government over handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Friday, Nath accused the government of hiding the real Covid-19 death figures in the state.

"I believe that 80 per cent of these bodies were of coronavirus victims, while the state government has put the death toll in thousands even now," the former CM said.

As per the state government's bulletin issued on Friday, the Covid-19 fatality count was 7,891.

In March 2020, Nath resigned as the state chief minister after several Congress MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP, which then came to power.