SIT to investigate Tripura student murder; hike reward for accused

Dehradun: A special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Tuesday to investigate the murder of a 24-year-old Tripura student in an alleged racial attack in Uttarakhand, even as Dehradun police maintained they have found no evidence that the incident was “racially motivated”. Anjel Chakma died during treatment in Dehradun on December 26. (PTI)

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Agartala who was pursuing MBA at a private university in Uttarakhand, died from injuries sustained during an attack that occurred in Dehradun on December 9 allegedly after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his brother Michael. Anjel died during treatment on December 26, and his post-mortem report his post-mortem report has stated that he died due to grievous injuries to his head and neck.

In the first information report (FIR) registered at Selaqui police station on December 12, Michael (21) had alleged that the accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident and used “casteist slurs” against him and his brother. “Some unknown people who were inebriated, misbehaved with me and Anjel. They started using casteist words (jati soochak shabd) against us. When we ignored them, they attacked us with a knife and a bracelet. I was hit in the head with a bracelet. My brother intervened; he was hit in the abdomen and head with a knife,” the FIR, seen by HT, had mentioned.

However, on Monday, the Dehradun police dismissed allegations that the attack was racially motivated -- a claim they reiterated on Tuesday. “Our investigation so far has found no evidence of racial discrimination or violence,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the incident is result of escalation of a heated argument.

“There was some banter among the guests. The victim’s side found certain remarks offensive, which led a dispute. In the fight that followed, Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were injured. Anjel died during treatment,” the SSP said.

On allegations of delay in registration of the FIR, Singh said they received a complaint from Michael on December 10 and carried out an initial investigation before registering the FIR on December 12. “As per the law, it was important to confirm the allegations levelled in the complaint before registration of the FIR,” he added.

“The FIR was initially registered for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation. On December 14, police added attempt to murder and common intention charges to the FIR on the basis of medical summary by doctors. After the victim’s death on December 26, the police upgraded the case, adding sections of murder, and SC/ST Act,” the SSP said.

Sharing details of the post-mortem report, Singh said: “According to the report, Anjel sustained grievous injuries to the neck. The blow inflicted with a bracelet struck the spinal/vein area, which was determined to be the cause of death. Such an injury can result in brain death by cutting off the oxygen supply to the brain. The fatal injuries to the neck and head caused by the bracelet led to the death.”

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, meanwhile, said that his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami assured him that his government will take stringent steps against the accused.

So far, three accused -- Manipur resident Suraj Khwas (22), and locals Avinash Negi (25), Sumit (25) -- have been arrested, while two minors have been sent to juvenile correctional home. Another accused is likely to have fled to his hometown in Nepal. The Uttarakhand police have increased the reward from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh for his arrest.