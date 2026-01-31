SIT to probe Confident Group chairman CJ Roy's death

The Bengaluru Police ordered an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly shot himself at his office on Friday. CJ Roy allegedly shot himself at his office on Friday. (Special Arrangement)

Roy was found dead at his residence in central Bengaluru while Income-Tax authorities were conducting raids on premises linked to his firm.

The 57-year-old real estate tycoon was found with bullet injuries by Income-Tax officials at his bungalow in Langford Town in Bengaluru.

The SIT team will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C Vamshi Krishna.

"In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team," a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said.

“The Special Investigation Team will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Shree. C. Vamshi Krishna, IPS. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Shree. Lokesh Jagalasar, IPS, will function as the Investigating Officer,” it added.

CJ Babu, the brother of CJ Roy, cited an ongoing Income Tax issue as the only known concern, adding Roy had no threats or loans.

What did the police say? Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO and FSL teams are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead."

Singh said that the Income Tax team has been searching Roy's premises for the past 2-3 days.

“A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid has been underway for the past two days. There had been raids before as well,” he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy.