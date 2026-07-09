'Diljit sitting in LA': Union minister lashes out at Punjab singer, says ‘Satluj’ makers behind its Zee5 takedown

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday reacted to the removal of the film “Satluj” from the OTT platform Zee5, questioning claims that the government was behind the takedown.

Removal of the film "Satluj" from an OTT platform prompted reactions from several political parties and Sikh bodies in Punjab. (Screenshots from video (Photos Credit: @diljitdosanjh/ Instagram))

He argued that if the Centre had intended to remove the film, it would not have allowed it to be released on the platform in the first place. Furthermore, taking a swipe at Diljit Dosanjh, Bittu criticised the singer-actor while commenting on the controversy surrounding the release and subsequent takedown of the film.

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‘Satluj’ has been making headlines since it was taken down from the streaming platform.

Also Read | Akali Dal to screen Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj in 'every village of Punjab', Akal Takht to hold event at Sutlej river bank

"We should have understood that there is something fishy when Diljit Dosanjh said that the film would be available on the OTT platform for 2-3 days and then would be removed. If the government really intended to remove the film, why would it allow it to stream in the first place?" the Minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} “It seems that once they had earned the required money, they (the makers of the film) removed the film. The government has no control over OTT platforms,” Bittu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It seems that once they had earned the required money, they (the makers of the film) removed the film. The government has no control over OTT platforms,” Bittu said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also thrashed another one of Diljit's films, ‘Chamkila’, saying the actor wouldn't have portrayed a character in it if he respected women. "Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money. If Diljit Dosanjh had any respect for the women in his family, such as his mother or sister, he would not have acted in the movie Chamkila," Bittu added.

"He is sitting in big mansions in LA; what does he care about Punjab?" Bittu said, further adding that the state only wants peace.

Ravneet Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995.

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Also Read | Suvinder Vicky says people organising community screenings for Satluj in Punjab ‘are treating it like seva’

'Satluj' film removed from OTT

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The film, earlier titled "Punjab '95," delves into the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Punjab in the 1990s, and was released uncut on ZEE5 on July 3 under a new title: "Satluj."

Directed by Honey Trehan, "Satluj" details the life of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in the state during 10 years from 1984 to 1994. He disappeared in 1995.

Following this, in 2005, according to news agency PTI, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

Also Read | Waris Punjab De meets governor over ‘Satluj’ removal, Amritpal’s Parliament attendance

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Earlier, the film was stuck with the censors for over three years. After its OTT release, it was removed from the platform two days later on July 5.

The removal of the film "Satluj" from the OTT platform prompted reactions from several political parties and Sikh bodies in Punjab.

(with inputs from agencies)