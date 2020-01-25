e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM

Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM

During the encounter, three hardcore terrorists were killed. One of them was a foreigner and an ‘A++’ category terrorist, and he was shot down by Sombir in a close quarter battle.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 18:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Six soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumously
Six soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumously(Indian Air Force/Website)
         

Six soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumously, for displaying gallantry during anti-militancy and anti-insurgency operations, the Army said on Saturday. Lt Col Jyoti Lama, Maj Konjengbham Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedhar Narender Singh and Naik Naresh Kumar were among the recipients of the award. Naib Subedar Sombir was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. He was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year.

During the encounter, three hardcore terrorists were killed. One of them was a foreigner and an ‘A++’ category terrorist, and he was shot down by Sombir in a close quarter battle.

tags
top news
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news