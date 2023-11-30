close_game
News / India News / Six injured in clash between BRS and Cong workers

Six injured in clash between BRS and Cong workers

PTI |
Nov 30, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The incident happened after completion of the Assembly polls in Chandampet mandal of the district wherein members of the Congress and the BRS hit each other with sticks resulting in minor injuries to six of them even as police dispersed them.

Those injured include five from the Congress and one belonging to the BRS, a senior police official said.

