Six killed in explosion at fire cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh district

Six people, including four women, died and eight others were injured in a major explosion in a firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh’s B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. Smoke billows out after a fire accident at a cracker manufacturing unit in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

The incident happened at around 12.30 pm at Lakshmi Ganapathi Fire Works factory at V Savaram village of Rayavaram block, when the workers were engaged in the manufacture of firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali festival.

District superintendent of police Rahul Meena told reporters that at least six people died on the spot and their bodies were charred completely beyond recognition. “We are verifying the identities of the dead bodies which have been recovered from the site,” Meena said.

Factory owner Veligubantla Satyanarayana Murthy, also known as Sattibabu, is also believed to be among the victims. “Several others sustained injuries. Two workers with severe burns were shifted to the Anaparthi Government Hospital for emergency treatment, while others were admitted to nearby private hospitals,” the SP said, adding the condition of one of the injured is critical.

Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operations. Firefighters rushed to the scene and began rescue operations.

Around 40 workers were reportedly present at the unit when the explosion occurred. The blast was so powerful that the shed walls of the unit collapsed. Authorities suspect that a few workers may still be trapped under the debris.

Another police official familiar with the development said the cause of explosion in the firecrackers unit was not immediately known. “However, the explosion triggered massive flames, engulfing the factory within minutes. Six people, including four women, were charred to death in the incident,” the official said.

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar said that just a week ago, local police and revenue officials had inspected the unit and submitted a report stating that all safety measures were in place. “We are now examining whether the owners properly maintained and used the fire safety equipment,” he said. The collector added that the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy reached the spot soon after learning about the mishap. Speaking to the reporters, he said the accident occurred near the border of East Godavari and Konaseema districts.

“Factory over Satyanarayana Murthy and his family had been into firecrackers making for the last 70 years “They always maintained safety precautions. It is tragic that such an experienced person also lost his life in this accident,” the MLA said.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the tragic explosion. He held discussions with senior officials to review the situation. He directed officials to reach the site immediately and oversee the relief operations.

Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought a detailed report on the cause of the accident, the current condition of the injured, and the rescue and medical relief measures underway.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha also expressed shock over the mishap and spoke to the district SP and fire department officials to review the situation.