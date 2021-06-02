Six states account for more than 70% of India's Covid-19 deaths

Even as India continues to recover from a deadly second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with a decline in fresh infections reported daily, the deaths continue to be an area of concern for the government and health experts. A day after India's daily deaths dipped below the 3,000-mark after 36 days, the country on Wednesday reported 3,207 fatalities. A total of 3,35,102 people died due to the viral contagion.

According to data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, more than 70% of India's cases are being traced back to six states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,207 new fatalities out of which 854 are from Maharashtra, 490 from Tamil Nadu, 464 from Karnataka, 194 from Kerala, 175 from Uttar Pradesh, 137 from West Bengal and 104 from Andhra Pradesh.

The top six contributors account for 72.2% of the cumulative deaths recorded in India on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-affected state in the country in months now, has seen the highest deaths in the country in total. A total of 335,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country. Out of these 96,198 come from Maharashtra, 29,554 from Karnataka, 24,722 from Tamil Nadu, 24,299 from Delhi, 20,672 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,678 from West Bengal, 14,649 from Punjab and 13,077 from Chhattisgarh.

India on Wednesday added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections to its tally of Covid-19 cases which now stands at 28.3 million, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases in the country were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8am showed.

The number of recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 20th consecutive day.

In a bid to ward off the looming threat of increasing the spread of infection, the government on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 examinations, ending months of uncertainty for roughly 1.4 million students who were to appear for the school-leaving tests.

The PM said Covid-19 affected the academic calendar and the issue of board exams caused immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. “Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” Modi said, according to the PMO statement.

Nearly 1.4 million students were scheduled to take the CBSE class 12 examinations, which serve as a crucial barometer for college admissions.