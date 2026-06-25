Siya's family breaks silence on Ketan's murder: ‘Push the guilty off same fort, even if it’s my own daughter'

Amid the ongoing probe into Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal's murder, the family of accused Siya Goyal has called for strict action against the culprits. Siya, who was set to marry Ketan in a few months, is now an accused in his murder case.

Accused Siya Goyal’s father says Ketan Agarwal was ‘like a son’(HT/ANI)

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Reacting to Ketan's death, Siya's father Pravin Goyal recalled the close bond they shared, saying he had grown so attached to him that he considered him a son. Speaking about the case, he said the tragedy has shattered everyone involved.

“What happened is a very tragic event," he told news agency ANI. “We still can’t believe it. They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too," he said.

“I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today. We are deeply saddened by that. There is nothing more tragic than this. We had so many good dreams for the future. The wedding was supposed to take place in Udaipur.”

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{{^usCountry}} "Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Conflicting claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conflicting claims {{/usCountry}}

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Police, however, have presented a different version of events. According to investigators, Siya Goyal had allegedly been reluctant to proceed with the engagement to Ketan Agarwal, despite the families moving ahead with wedding preparations.

Officers also claim that Ketan remained committed to the marriage even after learning of her objections.

During custodial questioning, Siya is said to have told police that she had already been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and did not wish to continue her engagement, but felt unable to break it off publicly due to family and social pressure. Investigators allege this tension became central to the case.

Siya Goyal's mother calls for strict action

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“Hearing this news, I was deeply shocked. I kept wondering how this could happen. The grief I feel for Ketan is immense, even more than I can express. Two families have been devastated. Ketan was a very good boy," accused Siya Goyal's mother told PTI.

"If someone is guilty, they should be punished strictly, even if that person is my own daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be pushed from wherever Ketan was. I am extremely saddened and in pain. If someone is proven guilty, then they must be given the punishment they deserve,” her mother said.

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"There were very high hopes in both families for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There was deep attachment and affection. The other family treated Siya with a lot of love, and we also maintained a very good relationship. Everything was going well, and many preparations had been made, including celebrations for Ketan’s birthday.

If at any point we felt there was a problem between Siya and Ketan or that they were not talking properly, we would have discussed it with them. We were never informed of any serious issues. I never felt that my daughter did not love him or that there was any such situation. Both children shared a very loving relationship.

Siya did not drink, nor was she into parties or such things. If there were any doubts, they should have been discussed with us or with the relatives who arranged the match. They never asked us about such things.

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Until now, for four months, everything was fine. Only after this incident are these allegations being made. Earlier, there were only good things said about her. This is the first time we are hearing such claims.

My daughter respected and loved Ketan a lot. There was no indication otherwise. Since the engagement, there was no issue between the children," her mother told PTI.

Planned murder at Lohagad Fort

Ketan Agarwal, who came from a prominent Pune business family and worked in real estate development, died on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala, which was initially reported as an accidental fall.

Investigators now allege that the incident was staged. According to police, Siya and Chetan allegedly coordinated the plan, with Chetan arriving earlier at the fort and later following the couple to a secluded spot before Ketan was pushed into a gorge.

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Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill has stated that digital evidence, location data, and call records suggest pre-planning rather than an accident, HT reported.

ALSO READ | Who was Ketan Agarwal, the Pune businessman killed by fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover?

Police also point to extensive communication between Siya and Chetan, reportedly spanning over 2,000 calls in the months leading up to the incident, as well as internet searches allegedly related to methods of committing murder.

Family suspicions

Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family initially struggled to believe anything suspicious had occurred. Inconsistencies in behaviour and circumstances after the incident prompted them to raise concerns with police.

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The family also pointed to earlier tensions in the relationship and alleged signs of discomfort before the engagement. Investigators later expanded the probe after reviewing CCTV footage and digital trails, which they say identified Chetan at the location despite attempts to conceal his movements.

Chetan’s father, Babulal Chaudhary, has denied all allegations, claiming his son is being falsely implicated and was not involved in the incident.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder and criminal conspiracy. They remain in custody as the case proceeds.

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