SKM to organise farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday
SKM to organise farmers’ Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday

Farmers and movement supporters from different districts of western UP are expected to join the Mahapanchayat
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (File photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 05:53 PM IST
ByS Raju

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will convene MSP Adhikar Mahapanchayat at ecogarden of Lucknow on Monday. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader and SKM member Rakesh Tikait has given a call of Lucknow Chalo (march to Lucknow) on November 22 and invited farmers, labourers and youths to join the Mahapanchayat in a big number.

He tweeted on Sunday that the reforms in the agriculture sector that are being talked about by the government are fake. These reforms will bring adversities for farmers, he said. He added that a guarantee to procure crops at the MSP would be the biggest reform for agriculture and farmers.Farmers and movement supporters from different districts of western UP are expected to join the Mahapanchayat on Monday.

General secretary of BKU (Asli) Surendra Singh said that farmers confidence is running high after the withdrawal of 3 contentious farm bills, therefore, they are expected to attend the Mahapanchayat in a big number to exhibit their strength.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary also advised farmers in his ‘Parivartan Sandesh Rally’ in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to keep up pressure on the government and reiterated that “party was always with the decisions taken by the farmers”.

Meanwhile, farmers leaders are reaching out to people in villages to ensure their good turnout in the Mahapanchayat. These leaders are conducting meetings with farmers and explaining why battle needs to be taken further for a guarantee of MSP.

