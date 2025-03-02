Slow start to Gurugram municipal elections, only 1% voter turnout till 10.30am

Gurugram: With just a 1% voter turnout recorded by 10:30 AM, equating to 8,869 votes cast across the city, voting in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections began on a sluggish note on Sunday. Candidates and political parties have been working tirelessly to ensure voter participation, with many arranging pick-and-drop services for senior citizens and differently-abled voters to encourage turnout (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Voting is being conducted for the election of mayors and ward members across seven municipal corporations in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.

Despite extensive campaigning by political parties and independent candidates, voter engagement has remained lukewarm in the early hours. Election officials expressed concerned over the poor initial response, particularly in high-rise societies and urban pockets, where participation has historically been low. Polling booths in older parts of the city witnessed slightly better voter activity, but overall, the numbers remain far below expectations.

Polling was delayed by an hour at a booth in Ward 5 after an EVM malfunction was reported in the morning. Election officials quickly replaced the faulty machine, after which voting resumed smoothly.

A disruption was reported at a polling booth in Sarai Alawardi, allegedly caused by an intoxicated man. The voter was initially allowed to cast his vote, but he insisted on voting again. When polling officials refused, he created a ruckus inside the booth. Security personnel were called, and the police escorted him out after 15 minutes of chaos.

Across Gurugram, 1,109 polling booths have been set up, with a total electorate of 14,70,687 voters. As of now, reports indicate that 1,16,003 votes have been polled in the district.

Despite widespread efforts to mobilise voters, residents of newer residential sectors often skip local elections due to a lack of awareness or interest, unlike some older city areas, which usually see a comparatively better turnout.

However, the morning hours remained quiet at most polling stations, with election officials hoping for a surge later in the day.

“People often complain about poor civic facilities, but when it’s time to vote and bring about change, they don’t show up. If we don’t participate today, we have no right to complain later,” said Priyanka Sharma, a resident of Sector 57, after casting her vote.

Similarly, Ramesh Yadav, a retired government employee from Old Gurugram, said, “Everyone comes out in large numbers for national and state elections, but they don’t realise that municipal elections impact their daily lives the most. The roads we use, garbage collection, water supply—everything depends on this election.”

With voting set to continue until 6pm, candidates and election authorities remain hopeful for a late increase in the voter turnout, particularly as office-goers and families return home later.

Security personnel continue to monitor polling booths, ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process. The final turnout figures will be closely monitored as Gurugram prepares to elect its next civic leadership, with the results expected to shape the city’s development agenda for the coming years.