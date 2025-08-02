Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Small drone found inside Army camp in J&K, suspected to be wedding equipment

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 04:36 pm IST

Found in an Army camp in Samba district, officials believe it lost control during a ceremony and turned over to local police for investigation.

A small drone, suspected to used for wedding photography, was found abandoned inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drone was found at the Bari Brahmana cantonment late on Friday night, the officials said.(Unsplash/representational)
Some Army personnel noticed the drone lying near the supply depot inside the camp at the Bari Brahmana cantonment late on Friday night, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the drone may have been used for a marriage ceremony nearby and lost control before landing inside the camp, they said.

The drone has been handed over to the local police station for investigation, the officials said.

