Smartacus 2023, The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz: Registrations to close on August 15

Last year’s record-breaking success of ClassAct 2022, the Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz inspired HT School to pursue their passion for quizzing further. In line with the same, a whole new bigger, better and brainier version of the Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz – Smartacus – is back in an all-new avatar for its second edition. Presented by OTTplay Premium, an award-winning platform for finding movies, TV shows, web series - WHAT to watch, WHERE to watch, HOW to watch, and even WHEN to watch! OTTplay’s SMART recommendation engine handpicks movies and shows that match the viewer’s taste and language preferences by diving deep into the most number of OTT channels. Smartacus 2023 will have 3 rounds: Online Qualifier, National Semi-Final and National Grand Finale.

A Limca Record Holder National Online Quiz event, this pan-India virtual school quiz will allow individuals to represent not only their schools, but also their states. “Smartacus 2023 has me all excited. I’m looking forward to quizzing with a whole bunch of avid quizzers,” says Avinash Mudaliar, one of the quizmasters. The co-host for this quiz, Dr. Navin Jayakumar echoes the same enthusiasm. “I can’t wait to meet India’s brightest minds at Smartacus 2023. I love interacting with quizzers across age groups, especially school children. I would encourage the kids to come prepared with knowledge and observation skills in equal measure as quizzing is all about seizing the right cue at the right moment. Enjoy, learn something new, and come back stronger for another exciting quiz,” shares Dr. Jayakumar.

This year’s Hindustan Times Independence Day Quiz lets you win even before you play. All you have to do is register for Smartacus 2023 by paying a nominal entry fee of ₹99 only till 15th August. Moreover, the icing on the cake are the prizes! Thrilling prizes worth ₹1 lakh+, including smart TVs, mobiles, smartwatches, cool Amazon gift vouchers, and an exclusively curated, amazing OTTplay KidsLearn subscription pack worth ₹5,000 absolutely free for 1 full year are up for grabs for each registered participant. The Top 3 National Winners will win Grand Prizes including smart TVs, mobiles, and smartwatches, whereas ranks 4 to 10 will be honoured as National Finalists, with each participant getting a digital certificate at the end of the competition.

Smartacus 2023: An overview

This is a Limca Record Holder National Online Quiz event, a pan-India virtual school quiz for Indian students of grades 1 to 12. Students can register for the quiz by clicking on the Register Now button on the site after paying a nominal fee of ₹99 only. In return, each registered participant will win a unique OTTplay KidsLearn Subscription pack worth ₹5,000 completely free for one full year, among other exciting prizes. However, participants of Smartacus 2023 need to register themselves on the HT School portal for the event. If a participant does not register and participates in the Online Qualifier, their entry will be disqualified. Also, they should provide a valid email ID and mobile number at the time of registration. This will be verified using a One Time Password (OTP) and the same email ID must be used for registration throughout all the different levels of Smartacus. Using a different email ID will lead to disqualification. The quiz will be conducted on August 15 at 4 PM, in English. Just like its predecessor ClassAct 2023, Smartacus 2023 will also test budding quizzers across the country on various general knowledge-based subjects. The topics covered will comprise history, geography, sports, language and literature, science, arts and entertainment, culture and lifestyle, and general knowledge.

This coveted online quiz will be hosted by two of India’s most renowned quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr. Jayakumar is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India and is also the quizmaster for well-known national-level quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. He also hosted the debut edition of the world’s largest online school quiz, ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. Meanwhile, Mr. Mudaliar has conducted 1000+ quizzes in the last 20 years and has won over 800 major quizzes. He hosted Under the Peepal Tree (UTPT), Asia's largest quiz festival, and co-hosted the first edition of the world’s largest online school quiz, ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. He was the Quizmaster for the Times Mak Moto Quiz, the Ernst and Young Knowledge Quiz, and the Power of Ideas Print Quiz conducted by Economic Times, to name a few.

How will Smartacus 2023 work?

This national-level interschool quizzing competition will be conducted over three rounds: Online Qualifier, National Semi-Final, and National Grand Finale. The two-hour long Online Qualifier round, scheduled for August 15, will be open to individuals from any of the aforementioned grades. Participants will be provided 30-60 seconds to answer every question. This round, comprising 60 multiple-choice as well as type-in questions, will be conducted asynchronously on the Kahoot! platform. Rules for the National Semi-Final and the National Grand Finale shall be communicated separately to those participants who qualify for these subsequent rounds.

The Top 100 winners of the Online Qualifier Round shall take part in the National Semi Final to be conducted on August 20 on the Kahoot! platform via a mix of MCQs & Type-In Questions, while the National Grand Finale will be conducted via Zoom by one of India's most reputed quizmasters – Dr. Navin Jayakumar. Further details and Rules shall be shared separately with the selected National Finalists.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail