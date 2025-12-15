Smog cancels over 200 flights, delays Messi's arrival; classes 1-5 go online: Delhi's alarming AQI

Delhi-NCR was engulfed in a thick smog blanket with 'severe' air quality for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the state government to order schools to shift to online mode for students up to Class 5. The AQI at 8:05 pm stood at 410, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.(ANI)

The overall air quality index (AQI) at 6 am stood at 457, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI at 8:05 pm stood at 410, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.

The dense smog, which was visible across Delhi and the national capital region, brought down visibility levels and impacted several flights from the national capital.

Delhi AQI today | 5 key points