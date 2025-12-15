Smog cancels over 200 flights, delays Messi's arrival; classes 1-5 go online: Delhi's alarming AQI
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 10:57 pm IST
At least four air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 500 on Monday morning.
Delhi-NCR was engulfed in a thick smog blanket with 'severe' air quality for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the state government to order schools to shift to online mode for students up to Class 5.
The overall air quality index (AQI) at 6 am stood at 457, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI at 8:05 pm stood at 410, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.
The dense smog, which was visible across Delhi and the national capital region, brought down visibility levels and impacted several flights from the national capital.
Delhi AQI today | 5 key points
- AQI hit 500 at some places: Delhi's air quality dropped to 'severe' during the weekend, an already critical situation, which further worsened on Monday as at least four stations -- Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Wazipur -- recorded an AQI of 500 around 7 am, the highest level reported by the CPCB. Since the AQI scale's reading does not go beyond 500, there is a possibility that the actual exposure levels were even higher. At 26 of the 39 active monitoring stations continued to record 'severe' or 'severe-plus' AQI at 8 pm on Sunday. CPCB classifies air quality as ‘moderate’ between AQI 101 and 200, ‘poor’ between 201 and 300, and ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. Any reading above 400 is considered ‘severe’. For mitigation measures, AQI levels of 450 and above are termed ‘severe plus’, with 500 already categorised as seriously dangerous.
- 228 flights cancelled, over 400 delayed: A total of 228 flights, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, were cancelled, and more than 400 others were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday morning as the dense blanket of smog affected visibility, HT learnt. Additionally, at least five flights bound for Delhi were also diverted due to visibility challenges.
- Messi's plans affected: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's arrival for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour in Delhi was also delayed after his flight from Mumbai was deferred by several hours due to the thick smog blanket, news agency PTI reported. Originally, he was supposed to reach the national capital before 11 am. However, the delay led him to land in Delhi well after 2 pm.
- Schools to shift to online mode till Class 5: As Delhi continues to breathe toxic air, the state government has directed schools to move from a hybrid system to fully online classes for students up to Class 5, an official order said. This comes just a day after curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the worsening air quality. The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday allowed schools to function in a hybrid mode, a mix of physical and online classes, for several grades. While the hybrid system was to remain in place until further notice, the deteriorating air quality prompted the government to tighten the protocol and ask to switch entirely to online mode.
- 'Severe' AQI forces advisory from Singapore: The choking air quality of Delhi forced the Singapore High Commission in India to issue an advisory for its nationals residing in the capital and NCR areas. The High Commission asked its nationals to "pay heed" to the instructions regarding staying indoors and wearing masks when stepping out. It also asked Singapore nationals to take note of the advisories issued by the Delhi airport and several airlines regarding the impact on flight operations due to low visibility. The Singapore High Commission also provided contact details for its nationals in the Delhi-NCR areas in case they need any consular assistance.
