Delhi schools to shift to online classes for students up to Class V amid severe pollution

As Delhi continues to reel under dangerously high air pollution levels, the government has directed schools to move from a hybrid system to fully online classes for students up to Class V, an official order said. School students seen out on a cold wintery morning in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The latest directive comes a day after authorities announced strict anti-pollution curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the worsening air quality.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DDE) had allowed schools to function in a hybrid mode, a mix of physical and online classes, for several grades.

A circular dated December 13 had instructed all heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and Class XI in a hybrid format, wherever online teaching was feasible.

Under that arrangement, schools remained open and attendance in online classes was voluntary, with the choice left to students and their parents or guardians. The hybrid system was to remain in place until further orders.

However, with air quality deteriorating further, the government has now tightened the protocol for younger children, asking schools to switch entirely to online mode for students up to Class V.