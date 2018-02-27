Smoke in Telangana chief minister KC Rao’s chopper sends security into a tizzy

Smoke emanating from a bag containing Very High Frequency (VHF) wireless set in Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s helicopter sent his security wing into a tizzy at Karimnagar on Tuesday.

According to sources in the state police department, the security personnel detected smoke coming out of a small bag containing VHF wireless set in the chopper, minutes before it was supposed to take off from the helipad. They immediately threw it out and the security personnel took it away from the helipad.

A spokesman of the Telangana director general of police clarified that there was no technical snag in the helicopter. “The smoke was because of some circuit problem in the wireless set and it was immediately removed. The chief minister and others travelling in the helicopter are safe,” he said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact reason.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, who launched a farmers’ convention at Karimnagar on Monday, was leaving for Adilabad, Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

KCR’s son and IT minister K T Rama Rao tweeted that his father was well. “Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon’ble CM and he is continuing his Adilabad tour,” he tweeted.