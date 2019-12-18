e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Smoke scare aboard IndiGo aircraft

Smoke scare aboard IndiGo aircraft

Flight 6E 979, scheduled to take off from Udaipur airport at 1.10pm, was preparing for take-off when the local Air Traffic Control (ATC) detected smoke and alerted the pilot.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm. (Reuters FILE)
         

An Airbus A320Neo belonging to IndiGo airline had to return to bay while taxiing for take-off on Wednesday.

Flight 6E 979, scheduled to take off from Udaipur airport at 1.10pm, was preparing for take-off when the local Air Traffic Control (ATC) detected smoke and alerted the pilot.

While no fire and smoke was reported by the cockpit crew, the airline’s engineers conducted a ground inspection and found that the smoke came from the auxiliary power unit (APU) of the Neo aircraft. An APU is a device on an aircraft that provides energy and electricity for functions other than propulsion.

Udaipur airport director Upur Paliwal said, “Passengers remained in the aircraft during the inspection and after it was declared safe by the staff, the flight took off with a delay of two hours.”

Another Udaipur airport official said, “A detailed ground inspection was conducted to understand the cause of smoke and sparks, and it was learnt that smoke emitted at the time when the APU was being shut down during taxiing.”

The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.

“An IndiGo flight 6E 979 operating on the Udaipur-Bangalore route was held by the Udaipur ATC after taxi-out. The ATC suspected smoke from the auxiliary power unit in the aircraft tail section. Following the standard operating procedures, the pilot returned the aircraft to bay for further inspection. During the inspection, there were no unusual observations, so it was a false alarm. The aircraft was released for further flight,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

tags
top news
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news