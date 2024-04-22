 Smriti Irani's ‘warning’ to Amethi voters: ‘After Wayanad polls, Rahul Gandhi will…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Smriti Irani's ‘warning’ to Amethi voters: ‘After Wayanad polls, Rahul Gandhi will…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Congress has yet to announce its candidate from Amethi against Smriti Irani, but local party workers are rooting for Rahul Gandhi's candidature.

Union minister Smriti Irani accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of planning to visit Amethi after April 26 and exploit caste divisions while touring multiple temples in the constituency.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani

"After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism in the society here," accused the local MP, who defeated Gandhi in the previous general elections, wresting Congress' long-held fortress.

Congress yet to clear confusion on Amethi seat

The Congress has yet to announce its candidate for the seat, but local party workers are rooting for Rahul Gandhi to run again. Sources told HT that the Congress Central Election Committee has left the decision on the remaining seat candidature to president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.

Amethi was long neglected: Irani attacks Gandhi

Irani added, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya but he will be seen roaming around the temples in Amethi. So there is a need to be careful and alert," she said during her election campaign in Bhetua and Bhadar area.

The Union minister further alleged that Rahul Gandhi never addressed Amethi's issues in Parliament and was frequently absent from sessions.

“Despite serving as an MP for 15 years, including 10 years during the UPA government at the Centre and an alliance with SP in UP, essential amenities like drinking water remained elusive for the residents of Amethi,” she said.

According to the minister, it was only after Narendra Modi assumed office that the people of Amethi began receiving a regular supply of drinking water to their homes.

Lok Sabha 2019 in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant upset for the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, who had held the constituency for 15 years. 

The 2019 general elections saw the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) winning 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, defying expectations set by the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal 'mahagatbandhan', which secured only 15 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, including Gandhi's Wayanad constituency, are scheduled for April 26. Amethi is slated for voting on May 20, with the results of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections set to be declared on June 4.

 

