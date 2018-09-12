Smuggler hiding 1 kg gold in his rectum arrested at Delhi airport

A man has been arrested by the Customs department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in one kg gold by hiding it in his rectum, an official statement said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old passenger was intercepted upon his arrival from Dubai on Monday, it said.

On detailed baggage examination and personal search, it was discovered that the accused had hidden nine gold bars, weighing 1.04 kg, inside his rectum, the release said.

The gold bars, valued at Rs 32 lakh, were seized and the passenger was arrested, the department said.

In another case, a French national and an Indian were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country.

Both the accused had arrived at the Delhi airport from different locations.

One of them had come from Chennai, and the other, who holds a French passport, arrived here from Singapore on Monday, the statement said.

“A detailed baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of one gold bar and five gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs,” the customs department said, adding that the duo were arrested and the gold was seized.

