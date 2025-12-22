Snowfall hits Kashmir as 40-day harshest phase of winter begins

The mountains of Kashmir received widespread light snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain on Sunday, coinciding with the onset of Chillai Kalan — the harshest phase of the Valley’s winter, officials from the meteorological centre said. Snowfall was reported from Gulmarg and Tulail Valley in north Kashmir, Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, and Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, besides other hilly areas.

In the first major spell of snow this season, several key roads, including the Srinagar-Leh (SSG) Highway and the Mughal Road, were shut, while multiple flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport.

“This is a respite from the prolonged dry spell. There was much-needed snowfall on the higher reaches and light rain at many places. Current activity will continue till tonight with another brief spell on Monday,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar.

Precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday night, primarily in the Valley, with snowfall on higher reaches following an unusually dry season since early November. The rainfall deficit had caused rivers to recede and triggered several forest fires in recent weeks, officials said.

“So far, it seems to be raining mainly in Srinagar and the plains. A few lower reaches of north and central Kashmir may receive light snowfall,” Ahmad said.

Snowfall made road travel slippery in mountainous terrain, prompting traffic authorities to announce the closure of the Mughal Road, which connects the Valley with the Pir Panjal region of Jammu via south Kashmir.

The Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri (SSG) road was also closed for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation, a traffic official said.

“Traffic is plying on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on both sides amid heavy snowfall,” the official added.

Owing to treacherous road conditions, the department halted tempo travellers, passenger service vehicles (PSVs), and vehicles carrying more than 10 passengers from plying between Tangmarg and the ski resort of Gulmarg.

“Passengers shall be allowed towards Gulmarg only in light motor vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains. No vehicle without proper anti-skid chains will be permitted from Tangmarg to Gulmarg,” said SSP Traffic (Rural) Ravinder Pal Singh.

Inclement weather also disrupted air traffic at Srinagar International Airport from early Sunday morning.

“As many as 14 flights, including seven operated by IndiGo, were cancelled at the Srinagar Airport, mostly due to bad weather,” said an airport official.

The Meteorological Department said the rainfall and snowfall had significantly improved air quality over the Valley. “There has been improvement in AQI due to rainfall. Meanwhile, there will be dry and cold weather from December 23 to 30,” Ahmad said.

An advisory issued by the department said higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal may receive moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly during the night.

“Travellers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow traffic and administrative advisories,” it said.

Day temperatures dipped below normal across most parts of the Valley owing to the snowfall.

The Meteorological Centre recorded a maximum temperature of 6°C in Srinagar, while the night temperature settled at 4°C.

Gulmarg, the coldest station, recorded a maximum of 3.4°C and a minimum of -1.5°C, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir posted a maximum of 5.6°C and a minimum of 2.8°C.

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period,began on December 21. It is typically the coldest phase of the year, marking the heaviest snowfall. The period is followed by a milder 20-day phase known as Chillai Khurd, and a 10-day spell of relatively moderate cold called Chille Bache.

The Union Territory, including the Himalayan Valley, has recorded an 85% deficit in rain and snowfall this season. Officials and weather experts said Jammu and Kashmir received just 6 mm of precipitation against a normal average of 43 mm between November 1 and December 9.

The prolonged dry spell also triggered a series of forest fires, particularly in north Kashmir, which was the worst-affected region.