Soaking wet, sharing cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts ‘favourite’ pic with PM Modi 

The host of ‘You vs Wild’ Bear Grylls shared one of his favourite throwback photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from when the two shot an adventure episode for Discovery channel’s series in August 2019.

“One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus,” Grylls wrote in the Twitter post.

The episode of “Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand where the two walked through the wild and took a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat.

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Modi had said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

When asked how the two of them interacted despite the language barrier, Modi revealed that technology was used extensively in the conversation between them in the Jim Corbett National Park. “Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English. Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English... the communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect of technology,” the Prime Minister explained.

Grylls had called the PM a great sport and added that he was calm in times of crisis. “You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive,” Grylls joked.

Among the celebrities who have featured on the show are former US president Barack Obama, actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, and basketball star Michael B Jordan.