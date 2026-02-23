Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the NDA government's policy is social equity and is working towards diminishing financial inequalities. Social equity is NDA govt's policy, says Andhra CM Naidu

Addressing the Assembly, the chief minister observed that the TDP-led NDA government is working for political representation on the basis of population proportion and social empowerment.

"The NDA government's policy is social equity. We are working towards diminishing financial inequalities," Naidu said.

Though the Public Private Partnership mode of development enabled the creation of good infrastructure and income, he said it led to financial inequalities, prompting him to pitch his P4 or Public Private People Partnership model of "poverty elimination".

As India will emerge as the top country in the world by 2047, Naidu said it would not be good to have financial inequalities by then.

Asserting that the state government stands by the weaker sections, the CM promised to rescue them in all ways, including Economically Weaker Sections , and work towards gender equity.

Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu informed the House that Yanamadurru Drain, which passes through West Godavari district headquarters Bhimavaram, is plagued with 46 dilapidated inlets out of 54 in total.

He alleged that the maintenance of projects, canals and drains collapsed during the previous YSRCP government.

"If ₹200 crore was spent on operations and maintenance in five years under the previous YSRCP regime, the coalition government has spent ₹708 crore in its first year itself," Naidu said, referring to irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council was adjourned for the most part of the day following YSRCP MLCs' sloganeering in the House.

Later, it resumed for some time when Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha presented a report on the four deaths and hospitalisations in Rajahmundry in the wake of some locals consuming contaminated milk.

