Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 24, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Soldier, 3 militants killed in anti-infiltration operations in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2018 15:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Kashmir militants,Kashmir conflict,Jammu and Kashmir
A soldier and three militants were killed in a gunbattle on Sunday.(AFP File Photo)

Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.

Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday.

“Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district),” an Army spokesman said.

He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

“One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation,” the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:16 IST

tags

more from india